Raymond James & Associates Has Lifted Its Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by $19.90 Million; Wex (WEX) Position Maintained by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 25,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 117,922 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 92,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $199.48. About 150,149 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 7.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.45M, up from 6.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 9.41 million shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Realty Cap Inc by 29,166 shares to 499,177 shares, valued at $19.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:WNS) by 93,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,257 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 70,642 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,694 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).