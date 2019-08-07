Raymond James Ups Shenandoah (SHEN) To “Outperform”; Valueworks Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding

Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN)‘s “Market Perform” rating is no longer valid. Equity research analysts at Raymond James increased SHEN’s rating to a “Outperform”.

Valueworks Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valueworks Llc analyzed 7,700 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)'s stock rose 5.93%. The Valueworks Llc holds 39,894 shares with $7.58M value, down from 47,594 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $110.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.46. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2,246 activity. 49 shares were bought by SCHULTZ LEIGH ANN, worth $2,246.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. 23.94 million shares or 3.03% more from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 31.99 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $20700 target.

