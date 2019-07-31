Raymond James Upped QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Rating; Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae (FNMA) Sentiment Is 2.5

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae (FNMA) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.10, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 5 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 2 sold and trimmed positions in Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 161,673 shares, down from 165,067 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Raymond James gave QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) shares a new “Outperform” rating in a analysts report released on Wednesday, 31 July. This is raise from the old “Market Perform” rating. The broker now has $50.0000 target price per share on QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), suggesting 10.04% upside potential.

The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 5.04M shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal National Mortgage Association for 42,500 shares. Capwealth Advisors Llc owns 11,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Interocean Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 52,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 350 shares.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides liquidity and stability support services for the mortgage market in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities . It has a 213.64 P/E ratio. The firm operates through two divisions, Single-Family and Multifamily.

The stock increased 4.99% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 1.12 million shares traded or 164.83% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting

Among 2 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $48 highest and $45 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 2.33% above currents $45.44 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. Deutsche Bank initiated QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $45 target.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading well-known provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications. It currently has negative earnings. QTS' Critical Facilities Management (CFM) provides increased efficiency and greater performance for third-party data center owners and operators.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,989 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 118,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 116,115 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Moreover, Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America accumulated 47,123 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs holds 7,738 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 7,285 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial has 0.28% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2.49 million shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 1 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited owns 168,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fin Advisors has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 4,722 shares. Amp Cap Limited owns 13,523 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 58,533 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).