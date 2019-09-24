Raymond James & Associates Maintains Position in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI); United Rentals (URI) Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $650,100 as Stock Price Declined

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 114.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 55,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 104,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 48,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 112,522 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 102.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 4,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 9,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $124.73. About 1.34 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology In (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,600 shares to 249,363 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 14,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,950 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 351,328 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $156.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 19,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,283 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1.