Raymond James Trust Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $305,672; Shares Declined; Kellogg Co (K) Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Lowered Stake by $31.80 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 234,155 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.94 million, up from 230,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 billion, down from 64.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) owns 23,896 shares. John G Ullman &, a New York-based fund reported 425,473 shares. Schulhoff Company has invested 3.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cna Fincl Corp invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shell Asset holds 1.14% or 673,220 shares in its portfolio. 29,577 are owned by Catalyst Advsrs Lc. Washington-based Coldstream Cap Management has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 772,416 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Security National stated it has 111,862 shares. Violich Management invested in 1.03% or 54,615 shares. Orrstown Financial, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,048 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md reported 13,423 shares stake. Us Savings Bank De holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5.80M shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEFA) by 15,165 shares to 374,438 shares, valued at $22.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,148 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $314.02 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

