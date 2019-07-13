Raymond James Trust Upped Aflac (AFL) Holding by $612,150; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Raised Logmein (LOGM) Position by $7.53 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 230,704 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 12,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,014 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 2.12M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 75,835 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 92,641 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 97,500 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 79,685 shares. Geode Cap Lc reported 562,385 shares stake. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 204,946 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 158,680 shares. 452,363 were accumulated by Amer Incorporated. Mgmt Professionals stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 88,195 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 36,505 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Balyasny Asset Llc owns 53,416 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sirios Mngmt LP invested in 1.18% or 242,698 shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,931 shares to 71,520 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 3.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,486 shares to 254,799 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,107 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 145,147 were reported by Stephens Ar. Rnc Ltd has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 957,172 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,716 shares. Beacon Incorporated has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 150 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 1.64 million shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 111,755 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Nc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.02% or 55,587 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Communication Limited owns 179,298 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Llc has 0.42% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 22,221 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ipswich Inv Co Inc holds 0.19% or 11,470 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc owns 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 130,267 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 55,631 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio.

