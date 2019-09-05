Raymond James Trust Trimmed By $578,358 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Mastec (MTZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Raymond James Trust decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 1,518 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Raymond James Trust holds 20,643 shares with $7.87 million value, down from 22,161 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST

Mastec Inc (MTZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 119 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 118 trimmed and sold holdings in Mastec Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 70.24 million shares, up from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mastec Inc in top ten positions decreased from 10 to 8 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 99 Increased: 65 New Position: 54.

Raymond James Trust increased Broadcom Inc stake by 1,608 shares to 12,367 valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IJH) stake by 4,025 shares and now owns 38,986 shares. Ishares (IXUS) was raised too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2.30 million shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2,108 shares. Fulton Bank Na holds 11,403 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management has invested 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baxter Bros reported 42,553 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 150,652 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd reported 2,023 shares stake. Baltimore invested in 0.09% or 1,323 shares. Moody Bancorp Division has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenleaf Trust accumulated 5,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 702 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Com reported 1.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blume Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 100 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,719 shares. 3,524 are held by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Com Dc.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.23% above currents $356.53 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $460 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG given on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10.

The stock increased 2.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 1.17M shares traded or 52.03% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec

Peconic Partners Llc holds 42.64% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. for 13.23 million shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 744,288 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 5% invested in the company for 253,374 shares. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In has invested 3.81% in the stock. Coe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,769 shares.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $118.79 million for 10.00 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.