Raymond James Trust Trimmed By $339,264 Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 25 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 27 reduced and sold stakes in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.23 million shares, down from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Raymond James Trust decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 5.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 5,952 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Raymond James Trust holds 111,920 shares with $6.43M value, down from 117,872 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 8.12 million shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 82,877 shares traded. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust for 123,687 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 70,915 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.2% invested in the company for 146,921 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.18% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,676 shares.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $732.67 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 25.57 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 31.61% above currents $46.16 stock price. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y had bought 1,032 shares worth $52,033.