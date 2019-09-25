Raymond James Trust Trimmed American Electric Power (AEP) Position By $302,544; BPOST SA DROIT PUB ORDINARY SHARES BELG (BPOSF) Shorts Raised By 7.22%

BPOST SA DROIT PUB ORDINARY SHARES BELG (OTCMKTS:BPOSF) had an increase of 7.22% in short interest. BPOSF’s SI was 47,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.22% from 44,300 shares previously. It closed at $9.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust decreased American Electric Power (AEP) stake by 13.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 3,438 shares as American Electric Power (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Raymond James Trust holds 22,176 shares with $1.95 million value, down from 25,614 last quarter. American Electric Power now has $46.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.59. About 2.06 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $10500 highest and $78 lowest target. $93.40’s average target is -1.26% below currents $94.59 stock price. American Electric Power had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 20 by UBS. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cetera Advisor Ltd Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Amica Retiree has invested 0.21% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 15,899 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,520 shares. Webster Bankshares N A accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.14% or 800,553 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 131,582 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 5,515 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.64% or 1.62M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 96,707 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 243,261 shares. Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 50,000 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone reported 8,388 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.02% or 4,569 shares.

Raymond James Trust increased Vangaurd (VCIT) stake by 3,587 shares to 16,379 valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares (SUB) stake by 3,775 shares and now owns 8,318 shares. Ishares (MTUM) was raised too.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55 million for 19.71 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.