Raymond James Trust Stake in Crown Castle International (CCI) Cut as Share Price Rose; Pembroke Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Carbonite (CARB) by $10.40 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 415,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 776,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.20 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 286,486 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 31,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.08M shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $11.95M for 10.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 8,344 shares. State Street Corporation owns 707,810 shares. Teton owns 0.2% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 79,687 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability owns 5.06M shares. M&T National Bank reported 19,050 shares. Argent Management Ltd owns 105,010 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 103,196 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell & Inv Adviser holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 20,825 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Scout Invs Inc accumulated 363,868 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 148,566 are owned by Amer Century Cos. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy) holds 0.04% or 1,150 shares. Hood River Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 581,451 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 46,657 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 69,760 shares to 895,050 shares, valued at $28.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 138,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,747 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Motco has invested 0.95% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kings Point Management reported 51,919 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd holds 1.31M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 247 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 1.75 million shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 1,791 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Limited has invested 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Brinker Cap Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mason Street Advsrs Limited reported 59,292 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 27,238 shares. Hilltop invested in 16,250 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Twin Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 30,860 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 15,958 shares to 52,588 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).