Raymond James Trust Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered by $578,358 as Stock Price Declined; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) by 76.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 2,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.99. About 5.18M shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,643 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, down from 22,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX) by 3,500 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Casa Sys Inc.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.