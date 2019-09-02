Raymond James Trust Position in Apple (AAPL) Lowered as Stock Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Sabal Trust Co Lowered Position by $1.15 Million as Shares Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 14,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 189,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.95M, down from 203,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 14,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 299,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05M, down from 314,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

