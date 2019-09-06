Raymond James Trust Maintains Holding in Dominion Resources (D); As Carlyle Group LP (CG) Share Price Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Increased Stake

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 60,196 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 56,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 3.75 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 690,184 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 666,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.07% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 1.71M shares traded or 58.69% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 26/03/2018 – CARLYLE IS SAID TO WIN AUCTION TO BUY AKZO NOBEL’S ARM: FT; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates European Cash Flow Deal Carlyle Euro CLO 2018-1; 11/04/2018 – VARO ENERGY CEO SAYS NOT IN HURRY TO FLOAT, DOES NOT IMPACT GROWTH PLANS; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL NV AKZO.AS – KEY MILESTONE IN CREATING A FOCUSED, HIGH PERFORMING PAINTS AND COATINGS COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – VARO ENERGY CANCELS PLANS FOR IPO ON EURONEXT – STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtg To Carlyle C17 CLO Re: Refinancing; 07/05/2018 – Carlyle Is Said to Raise $6.5 Billion for Biggest Ever Asia Fund; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WELLDYNERX TO B3; STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – VITOL, CARLYLE ARE SAID TO ANNOUNCE VARO ENERGY IPO NEXT WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Claudio Weissman: Novolex Holdings Inc, a packaging manufacturing company owned by buyout firm Carlyle Group LP, is in the lead

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVW) by 1,948 shares to 15,288 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,264 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,109 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 17,737 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 3,927 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management stated it has 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 40 shares. Community Comml Bank Na holds 52,982 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. 141,174 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% or 16,791 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ipswich Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Northeast Inv Mgmt accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Eqis Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,129 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd owns 269,000 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

