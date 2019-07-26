Raymond James Trust Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Argent Trust Company Lowered By $363,090 Its Altria Group (MO) Position

Argent Trust Company decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 6,370 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Argent Trust Company holds 38,842 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 45,212 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $92.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 4.04 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Raymond James Trust decreased Merck & Co (MRK) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 5,486 shares as Merck & Co (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Raymond James Trust holds 254,799 shares with $21.19 million value, down from 260,285 last quarter. Merck & Co now has $210.48 billion valuation. It closed at $81.75 lastly. It is down 29.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $96 highest and $83 lowest target. $90.29’s average target is 10.45% above currents $81.75 stock price. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MRK in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by UBS.

Raymond James Trust increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 344 shares to 7,639 valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (USMV) stake by 65,583 shares and now owns 156,714 shares. British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management Commerce holds 0.18% or 87,602 shares. Osborne Partners Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,996 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr. Sound Shore Ct holds 3.76% or 2.35 million shares in its portfolio. Milestone Group Incorporated reported 3,888 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mathes Inc accumulated 15,917 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.26M shares. Canandaigua State Bank Tru invested in 1.37% or 86,091 shares. Insight 2811 Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 266,900 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Robotti Robert holds 3,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.71% stake. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. Another trade for 1,032 shares valued at $52,033 was made by Sakkab Nabil Y on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Halsey Ct holds 20,725 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,201 shares stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 27,600 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Valicenti Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 0.89% or 32,535 shares. 6,409 were reported by Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Advsrs Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,174 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). South Dakota Invest Council holds 53,300 shares. James Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Essex Fincl Serv Inc invested 0.85% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bath Savings Co holds 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 7,720 shares. Moreover, Garde Capital Inc has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,626 shares. Bar Harbor Service invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”.