Raymond James Trust Lowered Holding in Coca (KO) by $679,466 as Stock Price Declined; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $479,028

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 15,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 14,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 804,380 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.69M, down from 819,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.39B market cap company. It closed at $52.13 lastly. It is down 16.98% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (MBB) by 3,877 shares to 13,804 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Planning has 157,481 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp has 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 358,948 shares. Smith Salley has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 11,423 shares. Barnett & Co has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,168 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 66,086 were reported by Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 2.69% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Sequoia Finance Advsrs Lc has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23,526 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 28,526 shares. Rowland & Co Counsel Adv holds 0% or 246,186 shares in its portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 63,653 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 941,516 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

