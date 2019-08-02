Raymond James Trust Lowered Celgene (CELG) Position By $478,836; Samlyn Capital Lowered Nordstrom (Put) (JWN) Holding By $11.48 Million

Raymond James Trust decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 14.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 5,094 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Raymond James Trust holds 29,362 shares with $2.77 million value, down from 34,456 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $65.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 5.15M shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 1. Citigroup maintained the shares of JWN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Dissect Reports Of Nordstrom Family’s Play For Majority Stake In Retailer – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nordstrom Spikes On Report Of Increased Stake From The Family – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Nordstrom Stock Is a Screaming Buy at Its New Multiyear Low – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom: One Of My Worst Calls Of The Year So Far – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 22,425 shares to 183,225 valued at $35.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 3.06 million shares and now owns 3.31 million shares. Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 44,003 are held by Art Advsr Ltd Com. Great Lakes Advsr invested in 81,904 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 80,078 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 6,311 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 235,400 shares. Davenport And Communication Llc holds 0% or 5,987 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.22% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Com Retail Bank stated it has 6,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 9,462 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 178,311 shares. 86,151 were reported by Bokf Na. Blair William Com Il reported 14,654 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus accumulated 65,834 shares.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72M for 9.63 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust increased Vanguard (VEA) stake by 35,302 shares to 831,702 valued at $33.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IJR) stake by 12,645 shares and now owns 149,614 shares. Ishares (AGG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Incorporated holds 0.55% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 10.81M shares. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 1.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 7,535 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. 100 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Argentiere Cap Ag holds 3.28% or 80,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 20 shares. American National Insur Com Tx reported 86,545 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,147 shares. Adirondack Tru Co has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,521 shares. Beck Management Lc, Texas-based fund reported 13,585 shares. Gyroscope Capital Grp Ltd Com holds 104,263 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. 10 invested in 22,687 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Tcw Inc holds 0.01% or 15,654 shares. Hillsdale holds 6,350 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc has 5,600 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity. 23,466 Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) shares with value of $2.05 million were sold by LOUGHLIN JAMES J.