Raymond James Trust Lifted By $608,403 Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; Bluefin Trading Cut By $94.92 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 98.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 3.27M shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 64,896 shares with $1.88 million value, down from 3.34M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $264.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Raymond James Trust increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust acquired 4,377 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Raymond James Trust holds 110,371 shares with $15.41 million value, up from 105,994 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $236.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Da Davidson Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 231,520 shares. Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 344,216 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,622 shares. Stieven Cap Advsrs LP has invested 2.74% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Kentucky-based Farmers State Bank has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 44,178 shares. Shayne Co Ltd Liability has 13,953 shares. Moreover, Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,151 shares. Synovus stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealth Architects Lc has 29,864 shares. Moreover, Park Corporation Oh has 0.98% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 619,857 shares. 15.04M are held by Rhumbline Advisers. 20.00 million were accumulated by Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34B for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Dump Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Too? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (ITR) stake by 51,437 shares to 132,732 valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC) stake by 361,400 shares and now owns 821,400 shares. Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.70’s average target is 11.74% above currents $28.37 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wood. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 6. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $158’s average target is 21.29% above currents $130.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 22 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. On Thursday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp reported 5,445 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.44% stake. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp owns 106,497 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited reported 166,203 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 44,021 shares. Thematic Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 414,270 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,989 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.48% or 2.28M shares. Rothschild Inv Il invested in 1.1% or 66,954 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meritage, Kansas-based fund reported 48,875 shares. Gyroscope Group Inc Limited Company accumulated 8,572 shares. 71,010 are held by Toth Fin Advisory. Suvretta Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.12M shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Vision Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Walt Disney Stock Is Still a Buy – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is the 8th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney Stock: Things Are About to Get Streamy – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Disney Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Raymond James Trust decreased Ishares (USMV) stake by 10,408 shares to 146,306 valued at $9.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) stake by 1 shares and now owns 5 shares. Ishares (IJR) was reduced too.