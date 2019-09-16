Raymond James Trust Increases Position in Carnival (CCL); Kopernik Global Investors Has Lifted Its Position in Cameco (CCJ) by $13.76 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.28 million, up from 9.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.63 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 7,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 58,016 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 50,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 5.81 million shares traded or 30.50% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Inc reported 2.55% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Financial Counselors reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 42,168 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Tealwood Asset Mngmt invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,350 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Palouse Cap accumulated 74,039 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Burney Company owns 47,260 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 247,296 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 36,500 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 9.34% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Argent Tru Company reported 0.12% stake. Cibc Asset Management owns 40,452 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6,681 shares to 5,940 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (USMV) by 10,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,306 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VOO).