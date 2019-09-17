Raymond James Trust Increases Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Marsico Capital Management Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 8,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 660,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.49 million, up from 652,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 4.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 234,155 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.94M, up from 230,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.33 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Communication holds 4.32% or 5.81 million shares. 93,766 were accumulated by Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Logan Management Inc has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,770 are held by West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Advsr Incorporated Ok holds 2.41% or 363,783 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc invested 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Comml Bank Communications Of Newtown, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66,717 shares. Jw Asset Ltd Com owns 41,500 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 3.33% or 191,944 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Dallas has 5,355 shares. Edgewood Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corsair Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.4% or 35,608 shares. Verition Fund holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 29,896 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 46,329 shares to 91,887 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,770 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Family reported 0.45% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.33% or 4.91M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 22.67M shares stake. 11,419 are owned by Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability. British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.67% stake. Destination Wealth holds 347,786 shares. Hamel stated it has 2.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Harvest Cap owns 41,384 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 6,322 are held by Phocas Finance Corp. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cv Starr & Inc Tru owns 40,000 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc reported 766 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 196,795 shares in its portfolio. Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.92% or 16,370 shares. Scotia Inc invested in 0.16% or 170,439 shares.