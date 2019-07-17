Raymond James Trust Increases Holding in Aflac (AFL); Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.46M shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 12,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,014 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 2.95 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. On Thursday, January 31 Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 24,000 shares. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314 on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson & Company has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 20,149 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn owns 4.26M shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. American Inc reported 518,333 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 45,671 shares. 32,835 are owned by Parsons Management Incorporated Ri. Bb&T Secs Ltd owns 177,686 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Lc invested in 0.68% or 508,613 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 186,143 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 178,705 shares in its portfolio. 23,339 are held by Etrade Management Ltd Liability. 384,745 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc. 28,900 were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Burney reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 1.46% stake.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23 million for 14.93 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,355 shares to 43,387 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco by 2,477 shares to 3,804 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,423 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Communications stated it has 338,390 shares. Spinnaker holds 10,955 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 61,846 shares. 38,880 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com. Stifel Finance stated it has 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp holds 0% or 860 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 26,266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset LP reported 34,189 shares. Creative Planning owns 218,292 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 164 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 601 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 86,257 shares. Financial Bank Of The West reported 15,676 shares stake. Moreover, Fincl Advantage has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 646 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. The insider Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29 million. Lloyd Karole also bought $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares.