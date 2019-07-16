Raymond James Trust Increased Its Position in Cdk Global (CDK) as Share Price Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Permian Investment Partners LP Increased Its Holding by $2.99 Million

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cdk Global Incorporated (CDK) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 14,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cdk Global Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 204,118 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $197.28. About 176,820 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Incorporated by 7,878 shares to 5,441 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 2,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,804 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV).

