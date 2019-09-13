Raymond James Trust Increased By $305,008 Its Duke Energy (DUK) Position; Shorts at Manitowoc Company (the (MTW) Raised By 1.01%

Raymond James Trust increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust acquired 3,466 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Raymond James Trust holds 67,419 shares with $5.95 million value, up from 63,953 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $69.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $94.96. About 2.30 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Manitowoc Company Inc (the (NYSE:MTW) had an increase of 1.01% in short interest. MTW’s SI was 2.51 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.01% from 2.48M shares previously. With 355,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Manitowoc Company Inc (the (NYSE:MTW)’s short sellers to cover MTW’s short positions. The SI to Manitowoc Company Inc (the’s float is 7.17%. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 428,432 shares traded or 10.04% up from the average. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 29.41% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC – FIRST-QUARTER ORDERS OF $536.0 MLN WERE UP 10% FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC MTW.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.775 BLN TO $1.85 BLN; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1% Position in Manitowoc Co; 09/03/2018 – MANITOWOC RAISED TO B3 FROM Caa1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Manitowoc; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Manitowoc Revenue Expected to Grow in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING MANITOWOC COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES – APPROXIMATELY $25 TO $30 MLN

Raymond James Trust decreased Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 3,272 shares to 28,563 valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares (IJR) stake by 4,926 shares and now owns 144,688 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93’s average target is -2.06% below currents $94.96 stock price. Duke Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,500 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc reported 0.2% stake. Prudential Pcl accumulated 8,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments holds 0.05% or 188,405 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Korea Investment, a Korea-based fund reported 174,760 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 673 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mcrae Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.21% or 85,912 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 30,502 shares. Glenview National Bank Dept owns 5,630 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0.06% or 14,122 shares in its portfolio. Middleton & Communications Ma has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,633 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability reported 10,224 shares.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $500.44 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.