Raymond James Trust Increased Aflac (AFL) Stake by $612,150; Stock Value Rose; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Value Rose While Zeke Capital Advisors Decreased Holding

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 12,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,014 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 1.85M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,046 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 26,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 716,121 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74M for 28.83 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Todd Paul M. WOODS M TROY had sold 47,812 shares worth $4.36M on Friday, February 8. $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III had sold 11,273 shares worth $1.03M on Friday, February 8.

