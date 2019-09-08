Raymond James Trust Holds Holding in Home Depot (HD); Whetstone Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Qad (QADA)

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 23,980 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 119,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 113,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,915 shares to 14,355 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,006 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Com reported 1,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Birmingham Management Al owns 2,125 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 4,678 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Bangor Bancorporation invested in 2,337 shares. Sabal holds 2.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 150,026 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,237 shares. California-based Capital Guardian Trust has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Petrus Tru Lta reported 16,000 shares. Clarkston Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,893 shares. Buckhead Cap Management stated it has 33,775 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 4.37% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 31,139 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,955 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Maple Capital invested in 9,627 shares.

