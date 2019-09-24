Raymond James Trust Holding in Williams Companies (WMB) Upped by $490,728 as Stock Price Declined; Guggenheim Capital Stake in Southern Co (SO) Lowered by $1.44 Million as Valuation Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 26,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 408,986 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.61M, down from 435,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video)

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 105.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 17,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 34,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $956,000, up from 16,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 5.23 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,148 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 234,780 shares stake. Connable Office Incorporated has 59,528 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 18,697 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Morgan Stanley accumulated 11.33M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co has 406,893 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 23.51M shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 1.19 million shares. Amer Interest Gp holds 0.05% or 418,430 shares in its portfolio. 134.86 million were reported by Blackrock. 1,180 are held by Jnba. Kayne Anderson Capital Lp holds 8.67% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 20.63M shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amg Natl Tru Financial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 14,109 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Munihldgs Fd Ii In (MUH) by 20,044 shares to 55,086 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 13,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Co owns 0.32% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 48,726 shares. Diversified Trust Co owns 10,132 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 214,699 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 23,202 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 50,272 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 273,400 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). American National Registered Invest Advisor has 16,615 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates has 3,785 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.15% or 383,986 shares in its portfolio. Amer Rech & Co stated it has 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 1.70M shares. St Johns Inv has invested 0.43% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).