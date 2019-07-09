Raymond James Trust Holding in Waste Management (WM) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; As Total System Services (TSS) Stock Value Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Its Position by $11.25 Million

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 4,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,635 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 51,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 806,622 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 83.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 119,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,265 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 142,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $132.14. About 784,473 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS)

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74M for 28.98 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Total System Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PDOB, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Investors of its Ongoing Inquiry Regarding the Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Lc owns 52,299 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.06% or 15,639 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 331,195 shares. Guardian Cap LP stated it has 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 45,800 shares. 20,769 are owned by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 5,947 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc stated it has 0.55% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Hrt Financial Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,697 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 30,700 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 6,880 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd Com holds 1.13% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 156,391 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.12% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 515,101 shares. 3,000 were reported by Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31,159 shares to 60,751 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Holdings Plc by 163,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. $4.36 million worth of stock was sold by WOODS M TROY on Friday, February 8. $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million worth of stock. Another trade for 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 was sold by Todd Paul M.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by POPE JOHN C on Tuesday, January 15. $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (MBB) by 3,877 shares to 13,804 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 12,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (ITOT).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Waste Management Shares Already Reflect 2019 Growth Prospects, UBS Says In Move To Sidelines – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Waste Management News: Why WM Stock Is Taking a Hit Today – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Upgrade Vaults Red-Hot Waste Management Stock to New Heights – Schaeffers Research” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 27.02 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company invested in 2,400 shares. 18,774 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp reported 24,762 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.2% or 12,434 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 3,950 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co owns 23,501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company reported 1,373 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,923 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 181,162 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Co accumulated 92,642 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has invested 0.35% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). National Bank Of America De invested in 0.08% or 5.02M shares. Rhode Island-based Coastline Co has invested 0.46% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).