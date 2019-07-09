Raymond James Trust Holding in Wal (WMT) Has Upped as Market Value Rose; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Has Raised by $530,700

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, up from 124,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.01. About 2.59 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 17/05/2018 – Walmart offers India chance to show that business is welcome; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 07/05/2018 – Walmart is restricting opioid prescriptions to under a seven-day supply, in an effort to curb the opioid epidemic; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 25,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 802,880 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 0.73% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 123,722 shares. Marietta Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Woodstock Corp invested in 0.63% or 36,261 shares. One Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,474 shares. Legacy Private accumulated 0.37% or 31,924 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 276,948 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Northeast Investment Mgmt has 43,277 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,976 shares. First Commercial Bank stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Montgomery stated it has 5,004 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Edge Wealth Limited has 1.58% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 65,872 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assocs stated it has 0.81% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,388 shares. Edgemoor reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,486 shares to 254,799 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Incorporated by 7,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,441 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ariel Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 25,274 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 24,273 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 2.16M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Andra Ap has 66,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 0% stake. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 37,917 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 34,376 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 9,720 are owned by Martingale Asset Management L P. Saturna owns 501,179 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 8 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 301,453 shares.