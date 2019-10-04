Raymond James Trust Holding in Coca (KO) Lowered as Market Value Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Boosted Position by $1.55 Million

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 21,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 782,761 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.86M, down from 804,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 12.57 million shares traded or 6.43% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 2.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.04 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,844 shares to 123,286 shares, valued at $25.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (MTUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.