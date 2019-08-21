Raymond James Trust Holding in Coca (KO) Cut by $679,466; Whitebox Advisors Has Trimmed Its Amkor Technology (AMKR) Holding by $1.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 14,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 804,380 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.69 million, down from 819,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 7.25 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 234,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The hedge fund held 119,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 353,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 324,610 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold AMKR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 89.58 million shares or 1.13% more from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Quantbot Tech LP owns 38,618 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 27,100 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.03% or 2.73M shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 41,693 shares. 23,800 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Jennison Associates Limited Com owns 0% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 127,032 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,200 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 1.57M shares. Alpha Windward Llc reported 49,680 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt has 506,999 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75M shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $1.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amkor Technology (AMKR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amkor Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMKR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl Management reported 10,800 shares stake. 1.86M were accumulated by Hightower Lc. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt owns 18,569 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc invested in 173,952 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Clean Yield accumulated 7,016 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bainco stated it has 210,202 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 7,453 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.7% or 225,908 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Inc stated it has 27,282 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 0.48% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 51,031 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Indiana Tru Mgmt reported 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.28% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 7,023 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 47,453 shares in its portfolio.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,798 shares to 143,157 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.