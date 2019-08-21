Raymond James Trust Holding In British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) Was Raised; As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Position by $397,120

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 38,233 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 218,418 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 2,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 189,271 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, up from 186,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $192.61. About 100,185 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 87,753 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $207.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 13,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,712 shares, and cut its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 2,593 shares to 21,825 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,362 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

