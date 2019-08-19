Raymond James Trust Has Upped Dominion Resources (D) Holding by $305,064; Stock Value Declined; As Synovus Financial (SNV) Valuation Rose, Amalgamated Bank Has Lifted by $356,660 Its Stake

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 45.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 10,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 33,609 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 23,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 1.07M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 60,196 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 56,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 2.64M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Ltd has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Triangle Secs Wealth Management accumulated 17,810 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Provise Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,614 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Financial Corporation In owns 1,816 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Company has 2,272 shares. Thomas Story & Son Lc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ameriprise holds 0.06% or 1.82M shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 153,068 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 1,096 shares. Old Dominion Capital Inc holds 2.93% or 111,838 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 6,632 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amer Asset Mngmt holds 13,854 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Trust (QDF) by 7,520 shares to 27,302 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 2,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,825 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVW).