Raymond James Trust Has Upped Dominion Resources (D) Holding By $305,064; Ionic Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.78 Million Its Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) stake by 52.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA)’s stock rose 25.72%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 158,672 shares with $1.63 million value, down from 336,335 last quarter. Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L now has $251.73 million valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 213,338 shares traded or 95.54% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust increased Dominion Resources Inc (D) stake by 7.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust acquired 4,014 shares as Dominion Resources Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Raymond James Trust holds 60,196 shares with $4.62M value, up from 56,182 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc now has $60.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 4.47M shares traded or 12.39% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

More notable recent ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Achieved 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equinor ASA: I See A Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equinor: Market Disappointment With Results Presents Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Notifiable trading â€“ Equinor ASA Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 8,875 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Whittier Tru accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Ws Lllp holds 0.44% or 710,791 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs owns 48,213 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) or 30,000 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 40,808 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 744 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 25,750 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Round Table Ser Limited has 0.04% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Blue Bell Private Wealth has 0.04% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 9,175 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 5,615 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors invested in 12,267 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) stake by 128,000 shares to 144,000 valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Willscot Corp stake by 64,000 shares and now owns 133,280 shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

Raymond James Trust decreased Ishares (IVW) stake by 1,948 shares to 15,288 valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares stake by 12,175 shares and now owns 24,210 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.