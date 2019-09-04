Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake in Coca (KO) by $679,466 as Valuation Rose; Energy Income Partners Has Cut Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $39.19 Million; Stock Value Declined

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 14,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 804,380 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.69 million, down from 819,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 103,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, down from 539,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 254,410 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (TLT) by 4,843 shares to 7,042 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 392,291 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $38.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 104,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.53 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.