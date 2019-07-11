Raymond James Trust Has Raised Its Dominion Resources (D) Position; Marathon Pete (Prn) (MPC) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,196 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 56,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.71. About 2.07M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (MPC) by 49.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 19,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 38,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 3.32M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated owns 1.76M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Incorporated holds 4,238 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 5.15M shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 194,116 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% stake. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,561 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv reported 2,584 shares stake. Burney Communications has invested 0.56% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Shikiar Asset Mngmt reported 66,150 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 712,324 shares. Jnba Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bb&T reported 53,922 shares stake. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) holds 943 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Savant Cap Llc accumulated 23,321 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,639 shares to 115,858 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.10B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

