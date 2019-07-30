Raymond James Trust Has Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $332,800; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

Raymond James Trust decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 3,200 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Raymond James Trust holds 212,006 shares with $22.06M value, down from 215,206 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $290.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 6.91M shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. See Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Johnson Rice Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Raymond James Trust increased Ishares (IXUS) stake by 17,158 shares to 47,199 valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IEFA) stake by 26,042 shares and now owns 389,603 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12500 highest and $91 lowest target. $111.71’s average target is -3.70% below currents $116 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mngmt Limited holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,199 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 42,050 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Keystone Financial Planning holds 4.17% or 81,189 shares. Ima Wealth holds 384 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nadler Fincl Group has 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd holds 3,504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Corp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,147 shares. Alta Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 2,175 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 1.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Llc owns 984,826 shares. 87,784 were accumulated by Choate Invest. Aviva Public Lc accumulated 1.03M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company invested in 317 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.51% or 334,479 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 6.11 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14

