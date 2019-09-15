Raymond James Trust Has Lowered Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $406,560; Market Valuation Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Upped Position by $1.44 Million

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 153,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.87M, down from 157,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 16,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,443 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 55,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.23M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen: A Large Fine May Loom – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,739 shares to 15,472 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Ca Muni Value Fund (NCA) by 54,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,316 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit And Mortg (PCI).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 3,223 shares to 56,876 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 17,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings.