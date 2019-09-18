Raymond James Trust Has Lowered Coca (KO) Holding By $1.08 Million; Shorts at LEADING EDGE MATERIALS COMMON SHAR (LEMIF) Lowered By 84.62%

Raymond James Trust decreased Coca (KO) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 21,619 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Raymond James Trust holds 782,761 shares with $39.86 million value, down from 804,380 last quarter. Coca now has $231.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 11.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.45% above currents $54.24 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 28,800 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd reported 11,339 shares stake. Moreover, First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Serv has 0.68% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 29,107 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La holds 19,001 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company has 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Goelzer Inv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Telemus Capital Limited Liability owns 28,216 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Lc holds 73,313 shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ftb stated it has 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited has invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 57,584 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 422,079 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com holds 1.79% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.12M shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.4% or 43,502 shares.