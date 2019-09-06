Raymond James Trust Has Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $509,712; Stock Value Rose; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Position in Argan (AGX) Has Decreased by $686,000 as Stock Value Declined

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 53,653 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 49,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 78,041 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (MDY) by 940 shares to 14,917 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,979 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital holds 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 4,831 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.61% or 14,983 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer has invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Arrow Financial Corp reported 12,311 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Clark Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 3,011 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.51% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). S R Schill And Assoc holds 330,493 shares or 22.27% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,154 shares. 12,530 are owned by Sunbelt Secs Inc. Profit Management Ltd Llc holds 2,024 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank holds 137,691 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.55% or 20,416 shares. 12,328 are owned by Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company. Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 0.44% or 27,424 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3.05M shares or 0.48% of the stock.

