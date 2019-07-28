Raymond James Trust Has Lifted Its Stake in Aflac (AFL) by $612,150; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Upped Its Holding in Cerner (CERN) as Stock Rose

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 12,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,014 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.37 million shares traded or 47.84% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 2.69M shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Limited Liability holds 2.89% or 137,259 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.17% or 103,906 shares in its portfolio. 501,092 were reported by British Columbia Mngmt. Group Inc One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 2,184 shares. 78,943 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Com. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 1.18M shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc stated it has 484,445 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 56,751 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 626,868 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Foster & Motley accumulated 0.13% or 15,352 shares. Advent International Ma holds 652,082 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 3,118 shares to 75,615 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (SDY) by 3,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,742 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.68% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Usca Ria Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 15,988 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advisors owns 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 13,187 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 24,099 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 3.79M shares. Bb&T holds 110,246 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 23,600 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 150,841 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc holds 12,020 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). The Idaho-based Caprock Grp has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Co holds 64,859 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 28,420 shares. 4,301 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. South State invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares. The insider Lloyd Karole bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659.