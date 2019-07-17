Raymond James Trust Has Lifted British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) Holding by $389,049; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Decreased Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $621,632 as Stock Price Rose

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,233 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 1.66M shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 76,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $194.25. About 1.21 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49

