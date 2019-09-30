Raymond James Trust Has Increased Williams Companies (WMB) Holding By $490,728; New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Raymond James Trust increased Williams Companies (WMB) stake by 105.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust acquired 17,526 shares as Williams Companies (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Raymond James Trust holds 34,071 shares with $956,000 value, up from 16,545 last quarter. Williams Companies now has $29.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 5.02M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition

New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 73 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 65 sold and reduced their equity positions in New Media Investment Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 49.96 million shares, down from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding New Media Investment Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 40 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity.

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Media +5.3% after Cooperman praise – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Gannett (GCI) discloses domestic antitrust clearance for merger with New Media (NEWM) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Rite Aid, Enphase Energy, and New Media Investment Group Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Headcount at GateHouse’s New England dailies has shrunk 20% this year – Boston Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Media adds two independent boardmembers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $540.10 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include 125 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 314 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 315,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.9 million; 124 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.0 million; and 538 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 224 million page views per month. It has a 686.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a total distribution of approximately 230,000 that cover a population of approximately 411,000 people; 68 business publications; and Propel digital marketing and business services.

Cooperman Leon G holds 1.98% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. for 3.54 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 293,060 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Management Inc has 0.46% invested in the company for 125,815 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Selz Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 94,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 1.72 million shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO PAY $49.25M; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage

Raymond James Trust decreased American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) stake by 3,438 shares to 22,176 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 6,681 shares and now owns 5,940 shares. Ishares (IEFA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Williams Companies has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.40’s average target is 21.49% above currents $24.2 stock price. Williams Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 4.34 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 423,569 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Mufg Americas Holding holds 38,608 shares. Covington Capital has 40,521 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Canal Insur Co stated it has 0.93% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 3.20 million shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 39,680 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Samson Ltd Liability Com stated it has 133,685 shares or 7.05% of all its holdings. Geode Lc owns 17.41M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com invested in 16,775 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 45,720 shares stake. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.54% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Williams Companies’ (WMB) CEO Alan Armstrong on Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.