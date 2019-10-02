Raymond James Trust Has Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Shorts Lowered By 1.89%

Raymond James Trust increased United Parcel Service (UPS) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust acquired 3,223 shares as United Parcel Service (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Raymond James Trust holds 56,876 shares with $5.87M value, up from 53,653 last quarter. United Parcel Service now has $99.45B valuation. The stock decreased 3.35% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 4.26 million shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. TRCH’s SI was 4.37 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 4.46M shares previously. With 299,600 avg volume, 15 days are for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s short sellers to cover TRCH’s short positions. The SI to Torchlight Energy Resources Inc’s float is 9.24%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 88,968 shares traded. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has risen 15.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 07/05/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY BUYS ADDED DE BASIN ACREAGE,: DRILLING IN; 08/03/2018 Torchlight Energy to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 29/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – REPAID IN FULL OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS, LLC, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN OCTOBER 2023; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC – CAPITAL BUDGET IN OROGRANDE IS GOING TO INCREASE; 12/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Sets Frac Date on Orogrande Horizontal; 09/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Plan to Market Midland Basin Assets; 18/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY SAYS FEELS THAT “BEST WAY TO MOVE FORWARD IS TO FREE UP VALUE FROM HAZEL AND DEVOTE IT TO OROGRANDE”; 24/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF KEYBANK TERM LOAN TO REPAY OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS LLC; 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Repays in Full Its Outstanding Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 23.34% more from 5.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $86.20 million. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three gas and oil projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

Raymond James Trust decreased Vanguard (VOO) stake by 7,675 shares to 88,237 valued at $23.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) stake by 1 shares and now owns 5 shares. Ishares (USMV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.