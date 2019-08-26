Raymond James Trust Has Increased Its Sysco (SYY) Holding; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $528,984

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 7,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 947,675 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.66 million, up from 940,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.95 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 96,996 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 90,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.42 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,625 are owned by Cambridge. Guyasuta Advsrs reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated accumulated 32,383 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 13,374 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability holds 4,000 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 396,432 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Twin Inc accumulated 8,980 shares or 0.03% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Camelot Portfolios stated it has 9,146 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 148,875 shares. 307,435 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 24,900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Co holds 8,393 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Montecito Bancshares Trust has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mckinley Ltd Llc Delaware reported 0.02% stake.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3,890 shares to 63,953 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Trust (QDF) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,302 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust Company stated it has 298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.26M shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company has 353,197 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bartlett Communications Llc holds 1,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Management reported 57,509 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 1.70 million are held by Ameriprise Inc. Landscape Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 204,909 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 3,144 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser invested in 43,325 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Loews holds 4,706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 761 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 4,300 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.