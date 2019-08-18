Raymond James Trust Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Holding; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Had 1 Bulls

Raymond James Trust increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust acquired 5,622 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Raymond James Trust holds 119,442 shares with $22.92M value, up from 113,820 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $224.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $60 highest and $52 lowest target. $56’s average target is 6.97% above currents $52.35 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PSXP in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. See Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $52 Maintain

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 786,476 shares traded or 130.11% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David bought 613 shares worth $31,944. Another trade for 2,651 shares valued at $130,283 was made by Mitchell Kevin J on Friday, May 24.

Raymond James Trust decreased Ishares (IWD) stake by 6,305 shares to 79,773 valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr (MDY) stake by 940 shares and now owns 14,917 shares. Kraft Heinz Company was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.