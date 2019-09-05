Raymond James Trust Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $612,320; Asmlholdingsnv (ASML) Shareholder Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $368,480 as Share Price Rose

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 344 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,639 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, up from 7,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Asmlholdingsnv (ASML) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 474,612 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.25M, down from 476,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Asmlholdingsnv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $227.27. About 195,639 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (LQD) by 4,666 shares to 22,109 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,635 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Limited Liability owns 8,278 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Capital Limited owns 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,782 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 263,390 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 2,637 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.14% or 604,591 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 5.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scotia Inc accumulated 1.1% or 48,130 shares. Madrona Financial Service Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 5,254 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Central Retail Bank And Tru has 4,186 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Gp Incorporated stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 182,683 were reported by Prudential Public Lc. Incline Mngmt accumulated 13,986 shares or 5% of the stock. Putnam Fl Management Co reported 13,998 shares.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbottlaboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10,978 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $304.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadianpacificrailway (NYSE:CP) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Generalmillsinc (NYSE:GIS).

