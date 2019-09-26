Raymond James Trust Has Decreased Its Stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by $302,544; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered Stake

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 10,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 932,721 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.90 million, down from 943,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 5.16M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 25,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.28. About 2.35M shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.53M for 19.64 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

