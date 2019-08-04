Raymond James Trust Has Decreased Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Value Declined; Thomas White International LTD Stake In Sina Ord (SINA) Was Boosted

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,643 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, down from 22,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Sina Corp Ord (SINA) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 6,134 shares as the company's stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 31,358 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 25,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 612,023 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Adr (TSRYY) by 31,319 shares to 165,105 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smc Corp Japan Adr (SMCAY) by 27,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,289 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Grp Inc reported 965 shares. Alphaone Invest Services Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 89,557 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 185 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 1.94M shares. 6,095 were accumulated by Group Inc One Trading L P. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 0% or 1,276 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 3,457 shares. Thomas White Intll reported 0.34% stake. 22,718 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 198,994 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 42,015 shares. Nomura Inc owns 113,032 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,595 shares. Iberiabank reported 2,182 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Ltd reported 3,544 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 65,497 are held by Kames Cap Public Ltd. Field And Main Bank & Trust stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Inc accumulated 303,067 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt holds 1.12% or 10,020 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Buckingham Cap Management reported 18,540 shares. Ameritas Inc holds 15,825 shares. Ssi Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 1,318 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,495 shares. Cordasco Financial accumulated 130 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.