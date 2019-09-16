Raymond James Trust Has Cut Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) as Share Value Rose; Electron Capital Partners Continues to Hold Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM)

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 6,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 5,940 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $451,000, down from 12,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 1.44 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 58,438 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 56,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $264.04. About 327,802 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,834 shares to 43,600 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5.56M shares. Illinois-based Security Mngmt has invested 3.3% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 121,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 6.74 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 44,200 are held by Intact Investment Management. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,682 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Green Street Ltd Liability holds 9.69% or 200,100 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Indiana & Management Company reported 6,134 shares. Architects invested in 1,300 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,291 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us has invested 8.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35 million for 24.02 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 29 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation accumulated 1.06% or 628,368 shares. Electron Partners Limited Liability Company holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 58,438 shares. Aqr Capital Limited owns 8,308 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP owns 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 4,483 shares. Brandywine owns 2,400 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,156 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 910 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 17,227 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated reported 28,384 shares. Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 606 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd invested in 901 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 11,883 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2.43% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1.89 million shares.