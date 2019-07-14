Raymond James Trust Has Cut Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Market Valuation Rose; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $306,364

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,362 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 34,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.24M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Real Industry; 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles; 20/03/2018 – Cohn â€” the former Goldman Sachs executive â€” resigned as NEC director earlier this month over disagreements with Trump on the implementation of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: GOLDMAN SACHS’S SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs eyes Germany for expansion of Marcus; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.79B, EST. $1.71B; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS GROWN DIGITAL BANK DEPOSITS FROM $9 BLN AT LAUNCH OF BUSINESS TO MORE THAN $20 BLN IN MARCH -CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 12,215 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Co reported 16,492 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 83,216 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Lincoln owns 10,621 shares. Guardian Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). F&V Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,429 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.17% or 101,611 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mgmt owns 3,475 shares. Lucas holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 12,026 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated owns 13,160 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Taylor Asset Mngmt has 195,500 shares. Legal And General Public holds 4.31M shares. Burns J W New York stated it has 0.9% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Incorporated (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7,207 shares to 22,103 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEFA).

