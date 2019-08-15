Raymond James Trust Has Boosted Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Stock Value Rose; Matarin Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 20,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 56,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 36,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $165.53. About 331,081 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table)

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 38,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 28,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $122.53. About 41,668 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "EastGroup Vs. STAG Industrial: One Crushes The Other – Seeking Alpha" on April 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Angela Merkel stepping down as party leader, wonâ€™t run for Chancellor again – Yahoo Finance" on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "EastGroup Properties Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; GMS to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire" published on May 01, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Svcs Incorporated stated it has 1,348 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 82,714 are held by Barclays Public. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.02% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 515,480 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 1,933 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Mason Street Lc has invested 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 125,521 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 22,500 shares. 22,524 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc reported 67,363 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 3,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 536,561 shares. Honeywell Int Inc accumulated 29,050 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Llc accumulated 2,185 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 38,363 shares to 48,480 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in La (NYSE:LZB) by 37,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,426 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 9.41 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 3,946 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.11% or 124,368 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Qs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 10,839 shares. 73,126 were reported by Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Com. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meyer Handelman stated it has 0.77% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 195,977 were reported by Korea Invest Corporation. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 855,207 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 2,670 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Anchor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).